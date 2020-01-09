Hepatitis E leaves trail of death

Zorena Jantze
THE Hepatitis E pandemic that has raged through Namibia’s informal settlements like wildfire has at 29 December 2019 claimed a total of 59 lives, with more deaths expected as there is a total 1,731 lab confirmed cases.
For many living in the sewage swamped informal residential areas in the country, the fatal Hepatitis E (HEV) viral infection – which causes inflammation of the liver – is a socio-economic issue as demands for sanitation facilities remain unsolved.
According to the Ministry of Health, cumulatively, up to 29 December 2019, a total 7,063 HEV cases were reported since the outbreak began. This includes 1,731 laboratory confirmed cases, 4345 Epi-linked and 987 suspected cases.
The Ministry of Health further noted that more than half (62%) of the HEV cases reported during this outbreak were epi-linked compared to those that are laboratory confirmed (25%).
Khomas Region remains the most affected region, accounting for 4,363 (62%) of reported cases, followed by Erongo 1,560 (22%). The remaining regions account for 1,140 (16%) of the reported cases.
A total 5,086 (72%) are among the age group of 20 to 39. The least affected are children under 1 year (0.11%). Majority of the cases are among males, accounting for 4,167 (59%) compared to females, which currently stands at 2,896 (41%).
A total of 59 deaths have been reported nationally (Case Fatality Rate or CFR of 0.8%).
Among the 59 deaths, 24 are maternal deaths. The CFR, among the reported maternal cases, is 6.1%.
There were two lab-confirmed death cases reported in week 50, of which one was a maternal death from the Ohangwena Region.
According to the HEV line-list, the Omusati Region continues to report an increased number of Hepatitis A cases, presumed to be a total of 206 cases to date. Other regions are still poorly reporting.