Hepatitis E leaves trail of death

Zorena Jantze

THE Hepatitis E pandemic that has raged through Namibia’s informal settlements like wildfire has at 29 December 2019 claimed a total of 59 lives, with more deaths expected as there is a total 1,731 lab confirmed cases.

For many living in the sewage swamped informal residential areas in the country, the fatal Hepatitis E (HEV) viral infection – which causes inflammation of the liver – is a socio-economic issue as demands for sanitation facilities remain unsolved.

According to the Ministry of Health, cumulatively, up to 29 December 2019, a total 7,063 HEV cases were reported since the outbreak began. This includes 1,731 laboratory confirmed cases, 4345 Epi-linked and 987 suspected cases.

POISON IN THE WATER: Living conditions of some residents in the Goreangab Dam informal settlement. – Photo: Jacobus Retief