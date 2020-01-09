Help trace missing woman

Staff Reporter

THE Namibian police in the Khomas Region are requesting the public to assist in tracing the 28-year-old Lavinia Ndiwakalunga Jonas (28) who went missing after she left their home in Omuryangava Street in the Ombili residential area of Windhoek

Jonas was reported missing by her boyfriend on 7 January 2020. The boyfriend left her with their four year old son at around 18:00 the previous evening. Upon his return the following morning, he only found the child sleeping alone in the house and a letter from Jonas addressed to him.

MISSING: Lavinia Ndiwakalunga Jonas. Photo: Courtesy of the Namibian Police