Help trace missing boy

Maria David

THE Namibian police in the Oshikoto Region has requested the public to assist in tracing the 11-year-old Shafodino Nestory, who went missing from the homestead on Thursday 9 January 2020.

Inspector Ellen Nahale of the Namibian Police’s Community Affairs Division, told Informante that Nestory he left home and never return back.

“Nestory, who he is dark in complexion, short hair was last seen on Thursday at Ombadhi Village.

“He was wearing grey jersey with Polo written on the chest and a pair of white long trousers,” said Nehale.

Nehale said that if Nestory or anyone with information regarding his whereabouts is requested to contact the mother Ms Mwakula Shikololo or nearest police station.

Effort by his family to trace his whereabouts have proven fruitless.