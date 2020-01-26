Help trace man suspected of brutal murder

Niël Terblanché
THE Namibian Police has requested the public to trace a man and a woman travelling from Namibia to Zimbabwe with three children in connection with the brutal murder and mutilation of a little ten year-old girl.
Edward Nkata has been identified as the main suspect in the murder of the ten-year-old girl whose badly burned body was discovered in a municipal skip in Windhoek North early on Saturday morning by detectives from the Serious Crime Investigation Division.
According to the urgent bulletin released by the Namibian Police, Nkata and his wife are travelling with a baby girl and two boys, aged eight and 11.
Detectives already arrested the little girl’s mother in Windhoek in connection with the heinous crime and it is believed that Nkata committed the brutal murder before setting her body on fire in the skip along Ooievaar Street at around 21:00 on Friday evening.
Nkata and the little girl’s mother was seen dragging a wheelie bin that possibly contained the victim’s body to the steel skip which led detectives to the door of the house where she stayed with her mother, the Zimbabwean couple and their children.
The head of the Namibian Police’s Public Relations Division, Deputy Commissioner Kauna Shikwambi said that all border posts along the possible route that the suspected murderer might follow has been alerted to be on the lookout for the suspected murderer and his wife.
Any person who can assist with the tracing of the suspects are requested to call Deputy Commissioner Agas +264 81 124 2649, Detective Chief Inspector Lukas at +264 81 143 986, Detective Chief Inspector Nghinamundova at +264 081 263 2257 or Detective Inspector Ndokosho at +264 81 233 6736 or the nearest Police Station.