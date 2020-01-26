Help trace man suspected of brutal murder

Niël Terblanché

THE Namibian Police has requested the public to trace a man and a woman travelling from Namibia to Zimbabwe with three children in connection with the brutal murder and mutilation of a little ten year-old girl.

Edward Nkata has been identified as the main suspect in the murder of the ten-year-old girl whose badly burned body was discovered in a municipal skip in Windhoek North early on Saturday morning by detectives from the Serious Crime Investigation Division.

According to the urgent bulletin released by the Namibian Police, Nkata and his wife are travelling with a baby girl and two boys, aged eight and 11.