Help trace man missing for two months

Niël Terblanché

THE Namibian police in the Khomas Region have requested the public to assist in tracing the 60-year-old Jackobus Andreas de Wee, who went missing in Windhoek almost two months ago.

He was last seen on 25 November 2019 at his house in the Mix informal settlement on the outskirts of Windhoek.

Pictured: The 60-year-old Jackobus Andreas de Wee, who has been missing for the past two months. – Photo: Courtesy of the Namibian Police.