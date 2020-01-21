Help trace man missing for two months

Niël Terblanché
THE Namibian police in the Khomas Region have requested the public to assist in tracing the 60-year-old Jackobus Andreas de Wee, who went missing in Windhoek almost two months ago.
He was last seen on 25 November 2019 at his house in the Mix informal settlement on the outskirts of Windhoek.
According to the missing person report issued by the Public Relations Division of the Namibian Police, his family has been visiting his house in the settlement regularly but they have not been able to find him.
“De wee is light in complexion, well built and he speaks Afrikaans. His family had no success in tracing the 60-year-old man.”
Jackobus Andreas de Wee or anyone with information regarding his whereabouts is requested to contact Percy de Wee at 081 145 8173 or Anthea at 081 438 1356. Such information can also be provided at the nearest police station.