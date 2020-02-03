Help trace a murder suspect

Maria David

A MAN from Zimbabwe, the 51-year-old Chipuriro Botham, was bludgeoned to death with a brick by one of his fellow countrymen during an argument over N$20 change in Oshakati.

According to Warrant Officer Frieda Shikole of the Namibian Police’s Community Affairs Division, the incident occurred at about 23:40 on Sunday evening after the deceased person and the suspect, the 41-year-old Meki Legton, shared a taxi ride from Ondangwa to Oshakati.

“The two Zimbabwean men were passengers in a taxi they took from Ondangwa. The suspect paid the taxi fee on behalf of the deceased but driver gave the change to the wrong man and an argument ensued,” Warrant Officer Shikole said.

Pictured: The Namibian Police requested the public to help trace the 41-year-old Meki Legton from Zimabwe in connection with a violent murder in Oshakati on Sunday evening. – Photo: Contributed