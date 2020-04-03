Help for the helpers

Staff Reporter



SHOPPING chain Shoprite Checkers has created dedicated tills for healthcare workers and police officers that are assisting Namibians in a time of crisis.





Officials who are on duty during the state of emergency and what little free time they have no longer have to spend time waiting in long queues and have been encouraged to visit any branch nationwide where friendly cashiers are ready to assist.





Shoprite Checkers also made special measures and tills available to senior citizens and pregnant women.



