Help find this missing girl

Niël Terblanché

THE Namibian Police has requested the public to help trace the 18-year-old Indira Kgobetsi that has been missing for four days.

According to Deputy Commissioner Kauna Shikwambi of NamPol’s Public Relations Division, the girl left home in Windhoek at about 23:00 on Wednesday evening.

Pictured: Indira Kgobetsi. Photo: Contributed