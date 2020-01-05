Help find this missing girl

Niël Terblanché
THE Namibian Police has requested the public to help trace the 18-year-old Indira Kgobetsi that has been missing for four days.
According to Deputy Commissioner Kauna Shikwambi of NamPol’s Public Relations Division, the girl left home in Windhoek at about 23:00 on Wednesday evening.
She did not have her parents’ permission to leave the house. Her phone has been off since then and all efforts to trace her since then have proved futile.
Any person that knows Indira’s whereabouts is requested to contact her uncle Eddy Kgobetsi at 085 524 0840 or 081 124 0840 or her father Odilo Kgobetsi at 081 149 5467. Information in this regard can also be given at the nearest Police Station.