Help find missing young woman

Staff Reporter

THE Namibian Police in the Erongo Region has requested the public to assist them in finding the 21-year-old Shannon Daliki Kandari who went missing from her home in Walvis Bay on Friday.

She was last seen when she left the house she shares with another woman in the Tutaleni residential area of Kuisebmond in Walvis Bay.

According to the missing person’s report provided by the Erongo Police her mobile phone with the number 081 427 0652 was traced to the vicinity of Mile 4 in Swakopmund. The police has no description of the clothes that the missing woman might have been wearing because her housemate is unable to remember the details.

The friend reported the missing woman to the police in Walvis Bay earlier on Monday.

Anyone with information regarding her whereabouts is requested to contact Detective Warrant Officer Amamub at 081 763 8188 or her mother, Sarie Annetjie Wasserfall at 081 738 2735 or the nearest police station.