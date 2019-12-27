Help find a missing girl

Niël Terblanché

THE public’s assistance is urgently needed in helping to find a girl that was last seen on Christmas Eve.

According to the missing person’s report issued by the Public Relations Division of the Namibian Police, the 15-year-old Lydia Cloete went missing on 24 December after she left her home in the Maroela residential area in Katutura to go to her uncle’s house in the Nama Location. Lydia never arrived at her uncle’s house and a search for her was launched.

Pictured: Lydia Cloete. Photo: Contributed