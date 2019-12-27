Help find a missing girl

Niël Terblanché
THE public’s assistance is urgently needed in helping to find a girl that was last seen on Christmas Eve.
According to the missing person’s report issued by the Public Relations Division of the Namibian Police, the 15-year-old Lydia Cloete went missing on 24 December after she left her home in the Maroela residential area in Katutura to go to her uncle’s house in the Nama Location. Lydia never arrived at her uncle’s house and a search for her was launched.
She is Khoekhoegowab speaking, of average build, about 1, 4 metres tall, light in complexion and was last seen at about 21:00 on Tuesday evening in Market Street in the area of the Single Quarters. She was wearing a blue dress at the time.
Efforts by her family to trace her whereabouts were not successful.
In this regard any person with information regarding her whereabouts or Lydia Cloete herself is requested to contact Detective Inspector Kabende on 081 369 9314 or Mr. Gabriel on 081 294 2212. Such information can also be given at the nearest police station.