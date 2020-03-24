Helicopter crash lands at Tsumeb

Niël Terblanché



THE pilot walked away unscathed after the helicopter he was flying crashed while he was busy landing at the Tsumeb Aerodrome.





Theo Shilongo, the Acting Director at the Directorate of Aircraft Accident Investigations at the Ministry of Works and Transport, confirmed the incident that occurred on Wednesday shortly after 10:00.





According to Shilongo, the pilot reported that the Bell 205 helicopter started vibrating severely as he was about to land.





He said the helicopter fell to the ground from a short distance in the air and that it flipped over after hitting the apron.

SUBSTANTIAL DAMAGE: The wreckage of the Huey on the apron at the Tsumeb Aerodrome. – Photos: Contributed

The owner of the Bell 205, also known as a Huey, Rainier Arangies, said the pilot, Frans Henning, was alone in the aircraft when the incident occurred.





Arangies indicated that the pilot returned to the airfield in Tsumeb to refill external tanks on the helicopter with chemicals.





The chemicals are used to spray crops on nearby farms –a process also known as crop dusting.





He confirmed that besides the substantial damage to the aircraft, the pilot was able to walk away from the rough landing.



