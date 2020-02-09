Heinaste seized again by NamPol

Niël Terblanché

SUSPICIONS that the subsidiary company of Samherji, Icelandic fishing company at the centre of the fisheries scandal, might order the Heinaste super trawler to leave Namibian waters led to the seizure of the vessel under Article 28 of the Prevention of Organized Crime Act (POCA).

Commissioner Nelius Becker, Commander of the Criminal Investigations Directorate of the Namibian Police, confirmed the seizure of the vessel and said that sufficient grounds existed for the action to be taken.

“The vessel was seized as part of the investigation into the Fisheries corruption scandal because it was feared that the company in control of it might order it to leave Namibian waters,” Commissioner Becker said.

Pictured: The Icelandic monsoon class fishing trawlers that have been operating in Namibian waters the Heinaste, the Saga and the Geysir. – Photos: Contributed

