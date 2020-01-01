Heavy showers blesses the New Year

Maria David

THE northern regions of Namibia, the Oshana, Ohangwena, Oshikoto and Omusati Regions had been blessed with heavy downpours and revellers celebrated the blessings only a few minutes into the New Year.

Residents of Ongwediva were celebrating the transition into 2020 in style and when the heavens opened up the celebration took on a new life.

The same happened in Ondangwa where residents were counting down to 2020 at a bash organised by the Town Council.