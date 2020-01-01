Heavy showers blesses the New Year

Maria David
THE northern regions of Namibia, the Oshana, Ohangwena, Oshikoto and Omusati Regions had been blessed with heavy downpours and revellers celebrated the blessings only a few minutes into the New Year.
Residents of Ongwediva were celebrating the transition into 2020 in style and when the heavens opened up the celebration took on a new life.
The same happened in Ondangwa where residents were counting down to 2020 at a bash organised by the Town Council.
According to several young people 2020 came with blessing as they danced into the New Year to the sound of heavy rainfall and thunder. Many of the revellers were observed dancing in the rain.
Hilma Uukanga from Ongwediva said that 2020 will be a prosperous year because the rain is a sign of blessings from above.
“This is my first time celebrating the New Year in the style of rain,” she said.
Many of the revellers shared the same sentiment and were positive that the year ahead will be blessed and prosperous because of the rain.