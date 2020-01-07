Heavy rains keep Oshakati councillors busy

Placido Hilukilwa

OSHAKATI town councillors and disaster management personnel are practically permanently in the field identifying affected areas following heavy rains of the past five days.

The heavy rains accompanied by strong wind that uprooted trees and damaged residential and business properties in several villages in the North.

Oshakati was largely unaffected by the stormy wind, but a big number of houses were flooded by rain water.

Photo: Contributed