Heavy rain cause unique and spectacular experience

Niël Terblanché
FLOOD water in the oldest desert in the world is always spectacular but when flood water pour over the high cliffs of mountains where no rain has fallen for more than two years it makes for a unique once in a life time experience.
The waterfall was created by heavy rains at Bläskranz about 20 kilometres from Bullspoort on the way to Solitaire.
Heavy rains over large parts of the Khomas Hochland and certain parts of south western Namibia over the past 48 hours caused many dry river beds to flood.
Farmers in the area indicated that about 40 millimetres of rain fell over the past two days.