Heavy downpours on the eve of the New Year

Niël Terblanché

THE past 48 hours saw good rains fall over large parts of Namibia and favourable conditions are set to continue well into the New Year.

Certain parts around Stampriet that has not had any rain for two years received good showers for two consecutive days. Flood water gathered in all the lower laying parts which led to some farmers rejoicing in the blessings.

To the east of Keetmanshoop farmers were also rejoicing as significant downpours were observed in places that has not seen rain for years. More than 30 millimetres were measured on some farms.

South of Mariental the area known as ‘Die Vloere’ was also inundated with floodwater and towards Kalkrand good rains also fell. Maltahöhe to the west also received good showers and to the north the rivers that feed into the Hardap Dam started flooding. More rains will however be needed to cause significant inflows in the dam that has reached critically low levels.

Photos courtesy of various contributors to the Rëen in Namibia Facebook page

Photos courtesy of various contributors to the Rëen in Namibia Facebook page

Photos courtesy of various contributors to the Rëen in Namibia Facebook page

Photos courtesy of various contributors to the Rëen in Namibia Facebook page

Photos courtesy of various contributors to the Rëen in Namibia Facebook page

Photos courtesy of various contributors to the Rëen in Namibia Facebook page

Photos courtesy of various contributors to the Rëen in Namibia Facebook page

Photos courtesy of various contributors to the Rëen in Namibia Facebook page

Photos courtesy of various contributors to the Rëen in Namibia Facebook page

Photos courtesy of various contributors to the Rëen in Namibia Facebook page

Photos courtesy of various contributors to the Rëen in Namibia Facebook page

Photos courtesy of various contributors to the Rëen in Namibia Facebook page

Photos courtesy of various contributors to the Rëen in Namibia Facebook page

Photos courtesy of various contributors to the Rëen in Namibia Facebook page

Photos courtesy of various contributors to the Rëen in Namibia Facebook page

Photos courtesy of various contributors to the Rëen in Namibia Facebook page

Photos courtesy of various contributors to the Rëen in Namibia Facebook page

Photos courtesy of various contributors to the Rëen in Namibia Facebook page

Photos courtesy of various contributors to the Rëen in Namibia Facebook page

Photos courtesy of various contributors to the Rëen in Namibia Facebook page

Photos courtesy of various contributors to the Rëen in Namibia Facebook page

Photos courtesy of various contributors to the Rëen in Namibia Facebook page

Photos courtesy of various contributors to the Rëen in Namibia Facebook page

Photos courtesy of various contributors to the Rëen in Namibia Facebook page

Photos courtesy of various contributors to the Rëen in Namibia Facebook page

Photos courtesy of various contributors to the Rëen in Namibia Facebook page