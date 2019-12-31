Heavy downpours on the eve of the New Year

Niël Terblanché
THE past 48 hours saw good rains fall over large parts of Namibia and favourable conditions are set to continue well into the New Year.
Certain parts around Stampriet that has not had any rain for two years received good showers for two consecutive days. Flood water gathered in all the lower laying parts which led to some farmers rejoicing in the blessings.
To the east of Keetmanshoop farmers were also rejoicing as significant downpours were observed in places that has not seen rain for years. More than 30 millimetres were measured on some farms.
South of Mariental the area known as ‘Die Vloere’ was also inundated with floodwater and towards Kalkrand good rains also fell. Maltahöhe to the west also received good showers and to the north the rivers that feed into the Hardap Dam started flooding. More rains will however be needed to cause significant inflows in the dam that has reached critically low levels.
The capital city and surrounding areas continued to receive good rains for the past 48 hours
In the east of Namibia the Black Nossob River came into flood for a second time in the past month while large parts in the central north of the country received heavy downpours. Large areas between the Waterberg and Okahandja were inundated with rain water which formed large pans in the veldt.
Areas in and around the towns that forms the so-called maize triangle also received sustained downpours over the past 48 hours. In some places up to 190 millimetres of rain was measured since the beginning of November.
Further north a farmer on the banks of the Kavango River measured more than 70 millimetres of rain in one day. Nkurenkuru has not had any good rains since the start of the season but the rain over the weekend made up for lost time..
Towards the west sporadic thundershowers were again reported in the areas surrounding Opuwo, Kamanjab and Khorixas.
Sunday night saw the heavy thunder storms over the three main towns where more than 70 millimetres were measured since Sunday evening. The oshanas surrounding towns are reportedly overflowing.
The rainy weather is set to continue over the north, central and south eastern parts of the country while partly cloudy and very hot conditions are in the forecst for the in the south. Elsewhere partly cloudy and warm to very hot conditions with scattered thundershowers over the Central-north, Otjozondjupa and Omaheke regions at places can bes expected.
In its forecast for the rest of New Year’s Eve the Namibia Meteorological Service stated that windy weather will prevail over the south west and southern regions of the country.
The coast partly cloudy and cool to warm conditions with possible light showers or thundershowers over the northern and central coast can be expected.