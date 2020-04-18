Health workers oppose opening of border

Maria David

HEALTH workers at the Engela Hospital has opposed and rejected the directive from the Ministry of Home Affairs, Immigration, Safety and Security to allow Angolan nationals across the border to seek medical attention.

In a petition handed over to John Hango, the Ohangwena Regional Health Director, disgruntled health workers said the directive will lead to a lot of uncontrolled movement of people in and out of the two countries on a daily basis which could lead to the spread of COVID-19.

“We strongly recommend that this directive be reversed immediately and the borders remain closed until the official lockdown is over,” read the petition.

Furthermore, the health workers recommend that health care services be provided at all official border entry points to Angola without allowing nationals of that country to enter Namibia during the period of the country’s lockdown.

Approached for comment, Hango, said that he couldn’t not immediately comment on the matter.

Picture for illustrative purposes only

Chief Immigration Officer for the Ministry of Home Affairs, Nehemia Nghishekwa, on Wednesday issued a directive allowing Angolan nationals living along the border to lawfully enter Namibia on the condition of seeking medical attention.

The directive will only apply to Angolan nationals visiting the hospital, collection of repeat medication or those that have to undergo medical examination. The directive further stated that such people will be requested to show their medical cards as proof of their needs.

“Patients should enter and exit Namibia through lawfully designated entry points where officials from both countries would be able to administer the process,” said Nghishekwa.

Nghishekwa noted that all people entering Namibia to seek medical attention will be subjected to screening for COVID-19 by port of entry health officials for appropriate profiling or for possible quarantine.