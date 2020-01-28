Hardap Irrigation Scheme face disaster

Niël Terblanché

FARMERS on the Hardap Irrigation Scheme woke up to a dry canal and sprinklers that will no longer be able to wet their crops after the water level in the dam sank so low that none of it could be extracted for agricultural purposes any longer.

Although the farmers will no longer be able to irrigate their crops, residents of Mariental will still be able to consume water from the dam after it has been pumped from the dam and purified.

According to Dawie de Klerk, the chairman of the Hardap Farmer’s Union, said crop farmers face a potential catastrophe which could have disastrous consequences on the socio economic situation of the town.

“If it rains well in the catchment area of the Fish River and the river fills the dam farmers might be able to pull through. The lucerne currently in the fields will be able to last for about three weeks before the lack of irrigation will destroy the entire crop,” he said.

Pictured: The extremely low water level in Namibia’s biggest dam. – Photos: Contributed

