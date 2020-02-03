Hanse-Himarwa will hear about appeal today

Niël Terblanché
FORMER education Minister, Katrina Hanse-Himarwa, will know today if she was granted leave to appeal against her criminal conviction in the Supreme Court of Namibia.
Hanse-Himarwa approached the High Court of Namibia during January this year with an application in which seeks leave to appeal her criminal conviction in the country’s highest court.
During the hearing, where the former minister was represented by high profile South African Senior Advocate, Barry Roux, the presiding High Court judge reserved his ruling in the matter until today.
During July last year High Court Judge Christie Liebenberg found Hanse-Himarwa guilty on a charge of corruption. The judge found that she corruptly used her high office or position to obtain gratification. She resigned as Minister of Education, Arts and Culture the day after the conviction.
Hanse-Himarwa was convicted on a charge that she, during December 2014, while serving as the Governor of the Hardap Region, interfered in the allocation of houses built at Mariental as part of the government’s Mass Housing Development Programme. She was accused of removing the names of two people from the list of beneficiaries of the housing project, and inserting the names of her sister-in-law and the daughter of a cousin of hers.
At the beginning of August 2019 Judge Liebenberg sentenced Hanse-Himarwa to a fine of N$50 000, or in default of payment, imprisonment for 24 months.