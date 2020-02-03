Hanse-Himarwa will hear about appeal today

Niël Terblanché

FORMER education Minister, Katrina Hanse-Himarwa, will know today if she was granted leave to appeal against her criminal conviction in the Supreme Court of Namibia.

Hanse-Himarwa approached the High Court of Namibia during January this year with an application in which seeks leave to appeal her criminal conviction in the country’s highest court.

During the hearing, where the former minister was represented by high profile South African Senior Advocate, Barry Roux, the presiding High Court judge reserved his ruling in the matter until today.

Pictured: Former education minister Katriena Hanse-Himarwa during her trial in the Windhoek High Court. – Photo: Contributed