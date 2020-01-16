Hanse-Himarwa seeks appeal against corruption conviction

Staff Reporter

FORMER education Minister, Katrina Hanse-Himarwa, will have to wait until the first week of February to hear if she will be able to go ahead with an appeal against her criminal conviction in the Supreme Court of Namibia.

Hanse-Himarwa has lodged an application with registrar of the High Court in Windhoek in which she seeks leave to appeal her criminal conviction in the country’s highest court.

Pictured: Former education Minister, Katrina Hanse-Himarwa. Photo: Contributed