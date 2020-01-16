Hanse-Himarwa seeks appeal against corruption conviction

Staff Reporter
FORMER education Minister, Katrina Hanse-Himarwa, will have to wait until the first week of February to hear if she will be able to go ahead with an appeal against her criminal conviction in the Supreme Court of Namibia.
Hanse-Himarwa has lodged an application with registrar of the High Court in Windhoek in which she seeks leave to appeal her criminal conviction in the country’s highest court.
In this regard the presiding High Court judge reserved a ruling until 3 February this year after hearing arguments for and against the application
During July last year High Court Judge Christie Liebenberg found Hanse-Himarwa guilty on a charge of corruption. The judge found that she corruptly used her high office or position to obtain gratification. She resigned as minister of education, arts and culture the next day.
Hanse-Himarwa was convicted on a charge that she, during December 2014, while serving as the Governor of the Hardap Region, interfered in the allocation of houses built at Mariental as part of the government’s mass housing development programme. She was accused of removing the names of two people from the list of beneficiaries of the housing project, and and inserting the names of her sister-in-law and the daughter of a cousin of hers.
At the beginning of August 2019 Judge Liebenberg sentenced Hanse-Himarwa to a fine of N$50 000, or in default of payment, 24 months’ imprisonment.