Hanse-Himarwa appeal bid dismissed

Eba Kandovazu

A Namibian High Court Judge this morning dismissed an application by former education minister, Katrina Hanse-Himarwa, to appeal her conviction pertaining to corruption charges in that she changed a mass housing list to benefit her relatives at the time when she served as Governor of the Hardap Region in the Supreme Court.

Judge Christie Liebenberg ruled that Hanse-Himarwa failed to show any prospects of success on appeal and that he was not convinced that the Supreme Court may come to a different conclusion in relation to the former minister’s corruption conviction.

Pictured: Former education minister, Katriena Hanse-Himarwa, after hearing that her application for leave to appeal her corruption conviction was dismissed by High Court Judge Christie Liebenberg. – Photo: Eba Kandovazu