Handcuffed suspect drowns in earth dam

Maria David

LAINO Karlusu, a man facing charges of house breaking and escaping from lawful custody, last month drowned after jumping into an earth dam while in handcuffs.

The deceased reportedly ran and jumped into the dam while attempting to escape from the Ohangwena police in the Oshikango area.

Ohangwena police spokesperson, Warrant officer Kaume Itumba, said Karlusu arrested on 16 March, but that while awaiting for the police car, ran away and jump into a dam.

“The men in uniform ran after him, but they didn’t manage to catch him before he jumped,” he said.

Itumba pointed out that there were no divers available in the region on the day and that divers from Oshakati had to be called in to retrieve the body.