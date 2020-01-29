Guard shoots taxi driver with rubber bullet

Placido Hilukilwa
AN argument between a security guard and a taxi driver led to a near fatal shooting incident at Ondangwa on Tuesday afternoon.
According to police spokesperson, Warrant Officer Frieda Shikole, the shooting followed a confrontation that started when an unidentified taxi driver parked his car in an area at Gwashamba Mall where taxis are not allowed.
The driver allegedly refused to cooperate with the guard who requested him to remove his car.
Shikole said that the taxi driver was shot with a rubber bullet, but the extent of the injury he sustained and more details about the incident are not yet available.
“We are still waiting for a full report about the incident,” said Shikole.
Picture for illustrative purposes only