Guard shoots guard at Outapi

Placido Hilukilwa

A FEMALE security guard was rushed to hospital while her male colleague is behind bars following a shooting incident at Outapi, Omusati region.

The incident occurred on Tuesday at the town’s fire station at around 19:30 while both guards were on duty.

According to police spokesperson Lineekela Shikongo, the 36-year-old Wilhelmina Ndjembela, was shot and injured in the right thigh and was initially rushed to the local hospital but was later transferred to the Oshakati Intermediate Hospital due to the seriousness of the injury.

Her male colleague, aged 26, was arrested and faces three charges: attempted murder, the contravention of the Arms and Ammunition Act and the negligent discharge of a firearm.

Shikongo said that the reason for the shooting is not yet clear.

The shotgun belongs to the 6000 Security Service, the employer of both the victim and the suspect.

The suspect is expected to appear in the Outapi Magistrate’s Court on Monday.