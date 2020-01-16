Growth in housing market plunges further

Business Reporter

IN the latest FNB Residential property report, author Ruusa Nandago, FNB Group Economist, states that the FNB House Price Index plunged further into negative territory at the end of September 2019, reaching a historic low of -5.1% y/y compared to -2.0% recorded over the same period last year.

“The deeper contraction in the third quarter reflects elevated demand side risks emanating from subdued household income and confidence. While positive price growth was recorded in the Central and Southern regions, further gains were capped by contractions observed in the Coastal and Northern regions,” Nandago said.

According to the research, the average price for a house at the end of September was N$1 120 805.

The volume index recorded growth of 0.2% y/y at the end of September 2019.

The small segment recorded growth of 10.3% y/y but this was almost entirely offset by contractions in the medium, large and luxury segments of 27.2% y/y, 38.9% y/y and 58.3% y/y respectively.

HOUSING MARKET: FNB Residential property report author Ruusa Nandago. PHOTO: Contributed

Furthermore, the small segment made up 83% of all housing transactions, followed by the medium segment which made up 15%, the large segment which made up 2% and the luxury segment which made up 0.4% of all transactions.

“This confirms our earlier view that demand has shifted to and will remain concentrated in the small segment,” Nandago said.

In the Central part of the country, property prices showed positive growth for the first time since February 2018. The price growth at the end of September was recorded at 3.8% y/y compared to a contraction of 4.7% recorded over the same period last year.

A house in the Central region is now priced at N$1 466 000. Across major municipalities the average price of a town at the end of September was N$637K in Gobabis, N$745K in Okahandja, and N$ 1.2 million in Windhoek.

The Coastal region once again recorded the poorest price growth, with prices in this region contracting by 5.4% y/y compared to a contraction of 1.9% y/y over the same period last year. The average house price in the Coastal region is now N$1 041 000. Swakopmund had the highest average house price at N$889K, followed by Walvis Bay at N$832K and Henties Bay at N$572K.

After entering negative territory in April this year, Northern prices have continued to remain weak with a contraction of 4.6% recorded at the end of September 2019 compared to the growth of 6.7% y/y recorded over the same period last year. The average house price in the Northern regions is now at N$825K. The average price for a house in Ongwediva now stands at N$853K, while a house in Ondangwa is priced at N$1.03 million and a house in Oshakati at N$589K.

Prices in the Southern region grew by 15.3% y/y at the end of September 2019. The average house price in the Southern region is now N$925 000.

Nandago added that demand side factors have been dominating the property market over the course of the year, with anaemic demand keeping property market activity subdued.

Property price growth and transaction volume growth have come under immense pressure in a macroeconomic environment characterised by weak consumer spending and consumer uncertainty.

“In addition to poor price growth, sellers have had to drop their asking prices by 22% before securing a sale and a single property remains on the market for an average of 8 months before it is sold. These dynamics have kept growth in house prices at bay,” Nandago said.

She concludes that a shift in activity towards the small segment has been the dominant theme for the year– further evidence of mounting pressures on household incomes.