Grootfontein takes the lead

Maria David

THE Grootfontein Municipality has embarked on an educational and an information sharing programme on how to curb the spread of COVID-19.

Town’s spokesperson Luke Salomo, said that as of last week Saturday the COVID-19 Committee under the leadership of the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the Grootfontein Municipality, the Namibian Police, the Namibian Defence Force (NDF), Prison Services, Ministry of Health and Social Service Grootfontein District and Community Health Workers officials put-up a roadblock to educate road users.

Salomo stated that the roadblock was also put up to share Information about Conorovirus with truck drivers and visitors alike using the Gobabis – Grootfontein route.

“Every motorist or truck driver entering the Grootfontein district is having his or her details are recorded, as to where they are coming from and where they are heading to,” said Salomo.

He pointed out that the measures are in line with regulations of the State of Emergency declared by President Hage Geingob which since has also been extended countrywide.

Salomo urged all Namibians in particular motorists and truck drivers to cooperate with law enforcement and other authorised personal.