Grief for children who drowned in the North

Niël Terblanché

FAMILIES in northern Namibia were struck by grief after the tragic death by drowning of three of their young sons on Friday.

Three young boys of whom the youngest is only six-years-old drowned in two separate incidents in flooded oshanans while they were tending to the cattle of the families.

According to the incident report provided by the Public Relations Division of the Namibian Police the first incident occurred at an unknown time at the Endola Village in the area of Omungwelume when the six-year-old Mathias Sheefeni Shikomba and Tomas Helao Kambalala (12) were tending their cattle.

When the two little boys did not come home the families went looking for them and made the horrific discovery of their bodies floating an earthen dam.

Picture for illustrative purposes only