Grade 12 Ordinary Level results will be released this week

Staff Reporter

The exam results of candidates that sat for the Grade 12 Ordinary Level examinations at the end of last year will officially be available at a quarter past midnight on Friday morning.

Elizabeth Ndjendja, the Deputy Director: Examinations, Certification, Correspondence and Enquiries at the Directorate National Examinations and Assessment announced that moderators has made good progress with the marking and processing of the examination data and will be able to officially release the provisional Grade 12 Ordinary Level (NSSCO) results for full-time and part-time candidates on 10 January 2020.

According to Ndjendja the results will be available on the website of the Ministry of Education and on the website of the Directorate National Examinations and Assessment at. Results will also be accessible via an SMS service.

The Deputy Director indicated that more details about obtaining results and other procedures will officially be announced on Thursday.