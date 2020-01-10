Grade 12 Ordinary Level results released

Staff Reporter

The results for full-time and part-time candidates that sat for the Grade 12 Ordinary Level (NSSCO) examination at the end of last year will officially be available at a quarter past midnight – 00:15 – tonight.

The results will be available on the website of the Ministry of Education and on the website of the Directorate National Examinations while the information will also be accessible via a special SMS service.

The website of the Directorate National Examinations and Assessment is dnea.gov.na while the website of the Ministry of Education is moe.gov.na

All candidates who were registered for the 2019 National Examinations are reminded to have their candidate numbers nearby in order to be able to access their results.

Regional offices will provide service during office hours by supplying the results from the broadsheets to candidates and relatives who personally visit the Regional offices or phone the numbers given on the list below.

Contact Details of Regional Offices are s follows:

//Kharas: Regional Office Tel: (063)227000/227063

Hardap: Regional Office Tel: (063)245700

Khomas: Regional Office Tel: (061) 2934435/2934437

Otjozondjupa: Regional Office Tel: (067) 308000

Omaheke: Regional Office Tel: (062) 577600

Erongo: Regional Office Tel: (064)4105000/4105156/

4105155/4105157

Zambezi: Regional Office Tel: (066) 253002

Kavango: Regional Office (East) Tel: (066) 2589111/255905

Kavango: Regional Office (West) Tel: (081) 148 5200

Ohangwena: Regional Office Tel: (065)290347/6/5

Oshikoto: Regional Office Tel: (065)242582/242550/242544

Omusati: Regional Office Tel: (065) 251588

Oshana: Regional Office Tel: (065) 229800

Kunene: Regional Office Tel: (067) 331152