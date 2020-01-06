Grade 10 part time learners will not be able rejoin schools

Marthina Mutanga
THE Ministry of Education, Art and Culture has announced that every child that was redoing Grade 10 part time to improve their marks will not allowed to go back to school full time.
The Executive Director of Education, Sanet Steenkamp, said this came about because the old curriculum has been phased out.
Learner who was living in hope to return to school will only be able to complete the Grade 12 through part-time study and that they will have to do so within the next two years before it will also be phased out.
According to Steenkamp the new curriculum has already presented new challenges because of the high failure rate of Grade 9 learners last year. She indicated that there are a lot of the learners repeating the year.
In this regard the Ministry of Education, Art and Culture will assist teachers with additional training to handle the increased number of Grade 9 learners in school in the coming academic year.