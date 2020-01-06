Grade 10 part time learners will not be able rejoin schools

Marthina Mutanga

THE Ministry of Education, Art and Culture has announced that every child that was redoing Grade 10 part time to improve their marks will not allowed to go back to school full time.

The Executive Director of Education, Sanet Steenkamp, said this came about because the old curriculum has been phased out.

Learner who was living in hope to return to school will only be able to complete the Grade 12 through part-time study and that they will have to do so within the next two years before it will also be phased out.

Pictured: Executive Director of Education, Sanet Steenkamp. Photo: Contributed