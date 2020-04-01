Zorena Jantze

INFORMAL settlement vendors and those who have lost their income due to retrenchments following the lockdown imposed as a result of the COVID-19 outbreak will receive a social grant of N$750.





The income grant is estimated to cost government N$562 million.





This was today revealed by the Minister of Finance, Ipumbu Shiimi, who stated that government will be spending a total N$8.1 billion in response to unprecedented economic hardships caused by the COVID-19 outbreak in the country which has led to many businesses closing for a period of 21 days, excluding essential services.





In addition, a total N$1.1 billion will be provided for the Ministry of Health and Social Services to procure protective wear and medical equipment to fight COVID-19 in the country.





Shiimi stated that the First Phase of the Economic Stimulus and Relief Package geared at addressing the negative effects arising from the first 21-day lockdown period will avail N$5.9 billion in direct support to businesses, households and cash flow acceleration payments for services rendered to government.

Pictured: Minister of Finance, Ipumbu Shiimi. Photo: Contributed

Shiimi further stated that the relief package is aimed at the formal and informal businesses in sectors which are directly affected by the lockdown measures, and households and the related labour market aspects such as job retention to mitigate the negative impact on income and provide for the basic amenities for households such as potable water to be able to cope with the constrained and conditions arising from the lockdowns.





He added that government will subsided local authorities with a total N$10 million to keep water taps open for residents who may default, as hygiene is essential right now.





A further amount of N$500 million will be disbursed by the Development Bank of Namibia (DBN) to stimulate the opening of businesses.





Shiimi stated that government will provide a wage subsidy to aid businesses in keeping employees on board in the tourism, travel and aviation and construction sectors.





Details will vary between sectors, he noted.





Government is setting N$400 million aside for this subsidy.





In addition, said Shiimi, accelerated repayment of overdue and undisputed VAT refunds will be made as government will immediately speed up such repayments to enhance the cash flow of enterprises paying VAT.





Shiimi stated that the total amount of the refunds to settled within one week of the implementation of these measures stands at about N$3 billion.





He added that a relaxation of labour regulations to protect jobs will be emplaced.





“To avoid major retrenchments and business closures, employers, including government and business owners, will be allowed to negotiate a temporary 20% reduction of salaries and wages during the crisis period, and 40% for the worst-hit industries. The negotiations will be undertaken through a consultative process with employees and labour unions,” Shiimi said.