Govt to deliberate on possible lockdown extension

Eba Kandovazu

A MINISTERIAL committee is meeting tomorrow to discuss the outcome and findings of a health report in order to determine whether or not a possible extension of the lockdown period is necessary.

This was today revealed by international relations minister, Netumbo Nandi-Ndaitwah, who explained that the meeting, chaired by Prime Minister Saara Kuugongelwa-Amadhila, will access the achievements made during the current lockdown.

“Based on this, we will be able to to tell whether or not we will extend the lockdown. We will inform the public in advance to avoid surprises and for planning purposes,” Nandi-Ndaitwah stated.

Pictured: Dr. Kalumbi Shangula. Photo: Eba Kandovazu

Health minister, Dr. Kalumbi Shangula explained that an indicator will be used to determine government’s next course of action.

Meanwhile, the 16 health professionals, 6 doctors, 5 medical interns and 5 nurses who are currently in self-isolation after coming into contact with a doctor who tested positive, will be tested for the virus, Dr. Shangula said.

“The doctor who tested positive has a family and the whole household was tested. The results proved negative. Therefore, the likelihood of these health professionals testing negative is also high. We have advised them to go into self isolation for precaution,” Dr. Shangula told Informanté.