Govt spent N$92 billion on development since 1990

Business Reporter

THE Namibian government has spent a total of N$92 billion on development efforts in the country since independence.

This is according to a newly released report by the National Planning Commission titled “Namibia’s 30 Years: Development Journey” which undertook a study that interrogates what the country has achieved in terms sectorial development, resources wasted and what the country has achieved since 1990.

Assessing Namibia’s performance to its long-term plan, Vision 2030, the report states that unemployment levels remain stubbornly high at 33.4% in 2018, while the vision 2030 target is 2.3%.

The current National Development Plan under implementation targets the reduction of unemployment to 24.2% by 2022.

Some of the interventions aimed at reducing the rate of unemployment include investing in the arts and culture sector, developing the rural economy to create employment opportunities and offering TVET courses that improve employment opportunities.

On a macro-economic front, the report stated that Namibia’s GDP is targeted to be growing at an average of 6% by 2030.

It, however, states that the country has been experiencing negative growth since 2017.

On average, the country has had a growth rate of 4.3% throughout the years.

Quantifying some sectorial development, the report states that the number of local fish right holders increased to 206 by 2019 from zero at independence.

Value of fish exports increased by more than 500% in 20 years from N$1.6 billion in 1998 to 10.2 billion by 2018.

In the mining sector, there are currently 38 mines in production and royalties from these companies stood at N$2.1 billion in 2018.

To date, 2 930 exploration licences have been issued, while the mining licenses issued reduced to 63 compared to 86 licences registered in 1990.

On sanitation, the report states that despite efforts to address sanitation challenges, by 2016, 23% of the population in urban areas still did not have access to toilets while on a national level, this number is higher at 45%.

Touching on looming setbacks, the report stated that unemployment remains a thorn in the heel for the country, as a total 265,770 youths in the working population were unemployed – representing an unemployment rate of 46% amongst other youths.

In addition, income inequality, gender based violence and corruption were also listed as setbacks.