Government wants to count Namibians in China

Eba Kandovazu

IN light of the deadly Coronavirus outbreak, the Namibian government through the Namibian Embassy in China is seeking to count the total number of Namibians currently residing in China.

The Executive Director in the Ministry of International Relations and Cooperation, Selma Ashipala-Musavyi said that the embassy is already in the process of updating the list of all Namibians in that country.

“In this regard the Embassy of Namibia in the People’s Republic of China is requesting the parents, guardians and relatives of Namibians who are living in China, but did not make any contact with the Namibian Embassy, to advise their next of kin to contact the Mission urgently for their details to be captured in this voluntary exercise,” Ashipala-Musavyi said.

Pictured: Kauruumbua Koujo, a Namibian student studying in Wuhan city, the most affected city by the deadly Coronavirus. – Photo: Contributed

According to the executive director, Namibians living in China will be expected to submit details including their names, source of funds (whether self-funded or under a scholarship), passport number, name of institution, city and province where they are presently situated.

The Chinese Embassy in Namibia is also joining the fight in mitigating the deadly outbreak.

Last month, a number of businessmen and women who travelled to China for the Spring Festival celebrations were restricted from coming back to Namibia, in the wake of the virus outbreak.

China’s Ambassador Yiming Zhang said that only five of the Chinese business personnel returned, of which all underwent quarantine for 14 days.

They were monitored by the Chamber of Commerce of Chinese business community in Namibia.