Good rains revive hope

Niël Terblanché

HEAVY rain in around Schlip over the past week caused the river in the town to flood for the third time in as many days.

The revival of nature brought about by the good rains over the past week has forced people out of their houses and into the veldt to have a good look at the bounty from above.

Video: A water fall in the Shclip River. – Footage: Contributed

In the video compiled from various clips the water from the Schlip River flows into the Fish River which again feeds into the Hardap Dam further to the south.

By 17:00 on Saturday afternoon the water level in the Hardap Dam has risen with another percentage point from 14.3 percent to 15.2 percent. The level in the dam is expected to rise even more as the current rain cycle is expected to carry on for at least another week.