Good rains predicated this weekend

Staff Reporter



RAINS will continue to fall over most regions in the country over the weekend, except in the extreme west.





Odillo Kgobetsi, Chief forecaster at the Namibia Meteorological Service (NMS), said dry air will set in the southwestern half and west on Saturday.





Kgobesti added that over the weekend, heavy storms are likely in the northeastern regions.





The Ministry of Agriculture, Water and Forestry in a press statement released today noted that the Kunene River level at Ruacana will remain high.





As of this morning, it was at 1027.3 m3.

GREY SKIES: Pictures taken at Rehoboth by Lindi Blaauw-Pretorius.

Communities have therefore been advised to be on high alert for possible flooding.





The water levels in the Cuvela Iishanas will also remain high.





The Okavango River will also maintain a rapid rise at Nkurenkuru, Rundu and Divindu Bridge; where water levels are currently at 4.94m, 7.06m and 4.17m, respectively.





According to the statement, the Zambezi River level at Katima Mulilo is decreasing, however, the Zambezi River level upstream is rising and at Chavuma, it is moving towards its second normal peak.





The eastern floodplains of the Zambezi continue to rapidly fill up and there is strong backflow towards Ngoma Bridge and Lake Liambezi.





The Chobe River at Ngoma Bridge and Chobe Water Villas recorded 1.40m and 6.71m, respectively.