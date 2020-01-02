Good rains continued into the New Year

Niël Terblanché
THE past 48 hours saw heavy showers over especially the northern parts of Namibia and the favourable conditions are set to continue well into the weekend.
As Namibians welcomed 2020 heavy downpours were reported in places like Tsumeb, Otavi and Outjo. Streets in these towns were inundated with rain water and motorists had to take care while driving through lower laying areas of the towns.
Although not official people in the central north, the far north and the north eastern parts of the country measured between 30 and 80 millimetres of rain over the past 24 hours.
Water pans have formed all over the areas that received good rains because of the continued showers of the past few weeks.
In the south of Namibia sporadic showers were reported at places like Aranos, Maltahohe and Stampriet while the south western parts of the country remained without rain.
More rain is expected over large parts of the country and according to the Namibia Meteorological Services partly cloudy and hot to very hot conditions are predicted for the Karas Region.
Elsewhere in the country partly cloudy and warm to hot conditions with scattered thundershowers over the central-north, Otjozondjupa and Omaheke regions are in the forecast. Windy weather will prevail over the south west and the south.
Partly cloudy and cool to warm conditions with fog patches are expected to prevail at the coast for the rest of the day.