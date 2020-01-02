Good rains continued into the New Year

Niël Terblanché

THE past 48 hours saw heavy showers over especially the northern parts of Namibia and the favourable conditions are set to continue well into the weekend.

As Namibians welcomed 2020 heavy downpours were reported in places like Tsumeb, Otavi and Outjo. Streets in these towns were inundated with rain water and motorists had to take care while driving through lower laying areas of the towns.

Although not official people in the central north, the far north and the north eastern parts of the country measured between 30 and 80 millimetres of rain over the past 24 hours.

Photos courtesy of various contributors to the Reën in Namibia Facebook Page

