Good rain keeps on falling

Niël Terblanché

ALL the major dams in Namibia received good inflow of water for a second consecutive day as widespread downpours continued over large parts of the country.

The water level in the Fish River has fluctuated slightly but good rains over its catchment area have seen it rise again by late Thursday afternoon.

The river is currently still feeding water into the Hardap Dam where the level has risen to more than nine percent. Farmers in the area said late in Thursday afternoon that they estimate the level in the dam to be well over ten percent already.

The water level in the Von Bach dam that supplies Windhoek with water has risen with 20 percent over the past two days and is currently standing close to 60 percent.

Another major dam, the Swakoppoort Dam has risen with ten percent in the last 24 hours after most of the rivers that feeds into it, has started flowing. Heavy rains occurred in its catchment area around Okahandja and east of Omaruru.

The level of the Oanob Dam to the east of Rehoboth has also risen with a percentage point as a result of good rains to the south of Windhoek.

Many dry river beds in Namibia has come into flood as a result of the widespread rain that has been falling over large parts of the country from north to south.

In this regard the Namibia Meteorological Service warned people to be vigilant and to take the necessary precautions as flash floods are imminent as a result of the rain.

The flood warning for the Kunene River below the Ruacana Falls is also still in lace although the level in the river has gone down slightly. The flow rates is currently standing at 1 804.4 cubic metres per second.

The level in the Zambezi River is also steadily rising and is currently standing at 1.84 metres at the measure point in Katima Mulilo.

The water level in the Okavango River is also still rising rapidly. At Rundu the level is already at 6.88 metres while the level at Nkurenkuru has risen with five centimetres overnight where it currently stands at 4.32 metres.

The weather forecast of the meteorological service predicts more widespread thundershowers in the Otjozondjupa, Khomas and Hardap Regions.