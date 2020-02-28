Good rain continues to fall in the North

Maria David
GOOD rainfall was recorded over the past 24 hours in some parts of the Oshana, Oshikoto, Omusati and Ohangwena Regions.
In some parts, continuous rain has been recorded since Wednesday to Friday, while many areas also received good rainfall on Thursday.
Meanwhile in many areas of the Oshana Region, school going children had to wait for the rain to stop for them to rush to school, while road users experienced a traffic jam due to water flooding streets.
Water levels in the oshanas have also been rising since last week because of the continuous rainfall in the central northern areas.