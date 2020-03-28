Good news for Namibia

Niël Terblanché

IN the midst of the coronavirus scourge currently threatening Namibia with devastation people on government pensions and consumers in Namibia will find relief in the fact that fuel prices have been reduced drastically and the pensions have been increased with 3.5 percent.

The Ministry of Mines and Energy in a statement said that the price of petrol per litre will be reduced by N$1.70 and that of diesel with N$1.20.

At the same time the Government Institutions Pension Fund (GIPF) announced a 3.5% pension benefit increment that will come into effect on the 1st of April 2020 for all GIPF pensioners.

The GIPF in their official statement said that despite the high degree of uncertainty that surrounds the world economy due to the outbreak of the COVID-19, the Fund remains resolutely committed to providing members’ benefits and cushioning pensioners from unexpected changes in their purchasing power.

GOOD NEWS: People receiving government pensions and consumers will find relief in cheaper fuel and increases benefits. – Photo: Contributed

“The incessant ability to increase members’ benefits annually is driven by the Fund’s collective commitment to guard and grow members’ financial security,” the GIPF statement reads.

The Ministry of Mines and energy in its statement said the international oil market was greatly impacted by the COVID-19 outbreak as demand weakened and overproduction flooded the market.

Despite the decline of the Namibian dollar against the United States Dollar and a sharp drop in oil prices meant that the ministry still achieved significant over-recoveries per product landed at Walvis Bay.

The over-recoveries were quite high which meant that the energy ministry was able to adjust the pump prices downwards.

The new pump price of petrol per litre at Walvis Bay will be adjusted downwards to N$11.35 and that of 50 ppm diesel to N$12.13 from the 1st of April.