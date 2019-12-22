GIPF shows significant reduction on liabilities

Staff Reporter

The Government Institutions Pension Fund (GIPF) has announced a significant reduction of the Fund’s data reserve liability from 5% to 2.5% of active and disabled members’ liabilities.

General Manager Operations of GIPF Elvis Nashilongo, said in a statement data reserve liabilities are funds set aside to cover any possible increase in liabilities resulting from possible data errors and/or ad hoc admissions to membership of eligible employees whose records are neither on the GIMIS system nor part of the valuation data for active and disabled members.

The reduction translates into a monetary value of just over N$1.54 billion as per the latest Actuarial Valuation Report 2018.

