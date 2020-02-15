General lashes out against churches and youth

Maria David
THE Inspector General of the Namibian Police, Lieutenant General Sebastian Ndeitunga has called on all the regional commanders to join the rest of the police officers in the field to deal with disrespectful youth.
General Ndeitunga made the call during the official inauguration of new Oshana police Regional Headquarters in Oshakati on Friday.
According to the General many young people are still confused, disrespectful and insulting towards leaders.
“We can’t have senior leaders and the President insulted by young people on social media platforms like WhatsApp. We know them and we will deal with them,” said Ndeitunga.
An angry Ndeitunga, warned the youth to refrain from disrespecting leaders.
“There is no article in the Namibian Constitution that allows people to humiliate other people. The dignity of the people should be respected.”
The general pointed out that he has instructed his regional commanders to have no mercy with criminals as they think the police are too soft.
In the same vein, Ndeitunga has warned police officers who make themselves guilty of stealing crime dockets, that they can expect severe action to be taken against them.
General Ndeitunga also lashed out against police officers that have church posters in their offices. He said if officers are found with posters or stickers from charismatic churches that they will be fired with immediate effect.
Ndeitunga explained that many of newly formed pentecostal churches are confused and misleading many people which includes some police officers.