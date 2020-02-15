General lashes out against churches and youth

Maria David

THE Inspector General of the Namibian Police, Lieutenant General Sebastian Ndeitunga has called on all the regional commanders to join the rest of the police officers in the field to deal with disrespectful youth.

General Ndeitunga made the call during the official inauguration of new Oshana police Regional Headquarters in Oshakati on Friday.

According to the General many young people are still confused, disrespectful and insulting towards leaders.

“We can’t have senior leaders and the President insulted by young people on social media platforms like WhatsApp. We know them and we will deal with them,” said Ndeitunga.

Pictured: Inspector General of the Namibian Police, Lieutenant General Sebastian Ndeitunga. Photo: Maria David