Geingob reappoints Top Three

Staff Reporter

THE Head of State, President Hage Geingob, today reappointed Nangolo Mbumba, Saara Kuugongelwa-Amadhila and Netumbo Nandi-Ndaitwah as Vice President, Prime Minister and Deputy Prime Minister, respectively.

Geingob, in reappointing the trio, maintained that he was satisfied with their loyalty and work.

“This is my team, I work with them. With them, I do not see any reason why I should not reappoint them,” Geingob stated.

In appointing a Vice President, said Geingob, he took into account a balanced reflection of the national character of the people of Namibia.

The Vice President further has delegated oversight over the Social Safety Net cluster of Gender Equality, Poverty Eradication & Social Welfare, which have been elevated to the Presidency to spearhead the war against poverty eradication, Geingob added.

SAME FACES: President Hage Geingob appointing the Top Three ahead of his swearing in on 21 March 2020. Photo: Informanté News

According to Geingob, the Prime Minister is the Head of Administration and Public Service.

She oversees the implementation of Cabinet decisions at ministerial and government level and is tasked to implement the Performance Management System.

“The Deputy Prime Minister is there to deputise the Prime Minister and oversee the Disaster Risk Management, focusing on prevention, preparedness, response and recovery. The Deputy Prime Minister discharges this responsibility, in addition to his or her ministerial position. In appointing the top, I have been mindful of the importance of an inclusive representation of the Namibian House, including gender parity,” the President maintained.