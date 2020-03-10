Geingob inspects HKIA screening points amidst coronavirus

Staff Reporter

IN light of the deadly Covid-19, President Hage Geingob this afternoon inspected the screening points at the Hosea Kutako International Airport.

The President was accompanied by health minister Dr Kalumbi Shangula and Netumbo Nandi-Ndaitwah, the deputy prime minister who also doubles as the international relations minister.

Geingob said that the purpose of his visit to the airport was solely to inspect how prepared Namibia, if at all.

Geingob also took the opportunity to ask Dr Shangula about why Namibian students in China currently cannot be repatriated.

Shangula said that it is in the students’ best interest to remain in China for now as the risk of contracting the coronavirus remains high should they be evacuated from that country.

Footage by Samuel Shinedima

“Moving them from their residences would mean they would have to be transported in public transport. Along that way, the risk of exposure is very high. They get to the airport and mingle with other people. The risk of exposure increases the more you move further away from your residence. By the time you reach Namibia you would have contracted the virus,” Dr Shangula stated.

During the inspection, the President was shown how arrivals at the international airport are screened before going through immigrations and control.

Tomorrow morning at 08h30, the health ministry will hold a press conference to give feedback on the coronavirus.

