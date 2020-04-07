Geingob appoints regional governors

Staff Reporter

LONG serving Ohangwena governor, Usko Nghaamwa, was today amongst those who found themselves on the chopping block when President Hage Geingob announced new regional governors.

Nghaamwa, who has been the Ohangwena governor since 2005 and is a staunch supporter of the current leadership, has been replaced by Walde Ndevashiya.

Former defence minister, Penda ya Ndakolo, was reappointed as Oshikoto governor, where he served as governor before he was appointed minister in 2015.

He replaces Henok Kankoshi.

In another turn of events, long serving governor of the Erongo Region, Cleophas Mutjavikua was boot and has been replaced by Neville Andre.

Mutjavikua had been governor of the region since 2010.

INCOMING: President Hage Geingob announced his new governors. Photo: Contributed

Lucia Basson was also replaced by Aletta Fredericks as //Karas Regional Governor, while Esme Sophia Isaac of the Hardap region has been replaced by Rev. Salomon April.

Samuel Kaveto Mbambo of Kavango-East region has was replaced by Bonifatius Wakudumo, Omaheke Region’s long serving governor, Festus Ueitele, has been replaced by Pijoo Nganate and Otto Ipinge of Otjozondjupa Region has been replaced by James Uerikua.

Sirka Ausiku, governor of Kavango-West, Marius Sheya of Kunene Region, Laura Mcleod-Katjirua of Khomas Region, Elia Irimari of Oshana Region, Lawrence Sampofu of the Zambezi Region and Erginus Endjala of the Omusati Region have all retained their positions.

The appointments and reappointment of the governors follows a process of consultations with regional and national leaders, President Geingob announced this afternoon.

“The president individually spoke with the appointees, emphasising their new mandates and urgency with which they have to deliver on the agenda of regional development. The governors will undertake an orientation course during which they will be acquainted with the work of government and mandate expectations,” Press Secretary, Alfredo Hengari, said in a statement.