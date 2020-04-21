!Gawaxab appointed central bank Governor

Staff Reporter

THE appointment of Johannes !Gawaxab as the new Governor of the Bank of Namibia (BoN) was today officially announced by President Hage Geingob during a ceremony held at State House.

!Gawaxab’s appointment will become effective on 1 June 2020.

The appointment follows the appointment of the former BoN Governor Ipumbu Shiimi as the Minister of Finance last March.

During the ceremony, President Geingob said that the BoN performs pivotal functions in the economic development of Namibia through the promotion and maintenance of a sound and stable monetary policies, credit and financial structure and in sustaining the liquidity, solvency and functioning of the financial services system.

“In addition, the Bank of Namibia serves as the Government’s banker, financial advisor and fiscal agent. Given these important functions of the Bank, it is vital that in the selection of the Governor, due consideration is given to relevant expertise and experience,” Geingob said.

!Gawaxab is a business executive with more than 27 years experience in the financial services sector, not only in Namibia, but in Africa.

NEW BON GOVERNOR: Johannes !Gawaxab was appointed as the new Governor of the Bank of Namibia during a ceremony held at State House earlier today. – Photo: Courtesy of the Namibian Presidency

<