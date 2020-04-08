Funds availed to combat COVID-19

Niël Terblanché

AN amount of N$1 million donated by the Erongo RED to the regional council will be split in two parts to fund projects aimed at combating the COVID-19 pandemic.

The bulk of the money, N$800 000, will go to projects implemented on a regional level to assist vulnerable people combat the spread of the deadly coronavirus.

The remaining N$200 000 will be availed to the National Disaster Risk Management body that falls under the Office of the Prime Minister.

Cleophas Mutjavikua, the outgoing regional governor, thanked the electricity reseller for the generous contribution and said the funds will help with the establishment of isolation centres throughout the region.

“In the event of a spike of positive cases of COVID-19 in the region, we will be ready to help people. As it stands, we have planned for a situation where up to 40% of the region’s residents are affected by the spread of the virus, but constant scenario planning means that we will be dynamic and flexible to avail facilities and help to as many people as possible,” Mutjavikua said.

According to Mutjavikua, the region is currently working hard to ensure that the most vulnerable people living in the region are supplied with potable water and sanitation materials.

RED AVAILS FUNDS: Outgoing Erongo Regional Governor, Cleophas Mutjavikua and the Chief Executive Officer of Erongo RED during the donation of N$1 million to the regional council to aid in efforts to combat the spread of COVID-19 in the region. Photo: Niël Terblanché

Erongo RED’s Chief Executive Officer, Fessor Mbango, said the company will continuously engage with the regional and national Disaster Risk Management bodies to ensure that funding could be availed if and when needed.

“Erongo RED’s decision to donate funds was mainly driven by the news that people in the region have been infected and also the need for funds to implement countermeasures on a regional and national level,” Mbango said.

He said that the call by President Hage Geingob on the nation to unite and join forces to lower the infection rate was another point that motivated the company to donate funds.

“We are saddened by the increase in number of cases in Namibia, but we are confident that if we join forces, we can win the fight,” he said.

Mbango indicated that all offices of the electricity supplier have been closed for the duration of the lockdown.

“Our frontline offices are closed for the safety of our employees and customers. We made sure that employees with essential responsibilities operate remotely to ensure uninterrupted supply of electricity,” he said.

Mbango advised clients, who experience difficulty with supply or payments during this time, to call the Erongo RED toll-free number at 081 9600 or to send an email to support@erongored.com.na to acquire vital information.