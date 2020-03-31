Free water for informal settlements

Staff Reporter



THE Windhoek Municipal Council approved an Emergency Response Plan cost at N$8.9 million to help mitigate the risks associated with the Coronavirus pandemic.





The plan was submitted to Central Government through the Ministry of Urban and Rural Development, for funding.





Council resolved to provide free water to residents in the informal settlements for the duration of the lockdown.





The council’s Chief Executive Officer, Robert Kahimise, said that the process of opening standpipes to discharge free water to the communities in informal settlements is progressing well.





“We have 1 122 standpipes and 70% of them have been opened thus far. To date, we reconnected 1 200 water accounts for clients who were disconnected due to non-payments. The exercise to ensure that all clients are reconnected is ongoing.” Kahimise said.





He further added that around 18 water tanks were placed at strategic locations, to provide free water in informal settlements.





“These water tanks are being re-filled every two days and additional tanks are being erected as quickly as possible, following the necessary engineering and safety requirements. We are pleased to inform the public that various corporate entities have come on board with sponsorships and donations to allow the City of Windhoek to respond effectively to the fight against the Coronavirus pandemic.” Kahimise said.

Pictured: hief Executive Officer, Robert Kahimise. Photo: Contributed

Donations received so far include:



The Social Security Commission (SSC) donated N$3.3 million to be used for the provision of water, sanitation and other needed essentials during this challenging time.





In addition the Mobile Telecommunication Corporation (MTC) donated N$100 000 for water provision in informal settlements during the lockdown.





The City of Windhoek Mayoral Relief Fund contributed a donation of N$300 000.





NamPower donated 80 mobile toilets.





The total amount of Water tank included

• City of Windhoek – 23

• Namibia Defence Force – 10

• Pupkewitz – 13

• Rotomold – 24

• Lewcor – 8

• Other stakeholders – 8





Water tankers:

• City of Windhoek – 1

• Namibia Defence Force – 4

• NamWater – 1