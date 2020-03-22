Four suspects on the run after robbery

Staff Report



FOUR masked and armed suspects this week broke into the Simon Sheexwuwa supermarket and bakery on Omulunga street and stole a safe with an unknown amount.





Police spokesperson, Deputy Commissioner Kauna Shikwambi, confirm the incident, adding that the unknown criminals on Monday tied up the two workers they found on duty with robes, before assaulting them and making off with the safe with an undisclosed amount.





Shikwambi said no arrests have yet been made and police investigations continue.



