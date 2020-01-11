Founding President addresses rally in Kuisebmond

Niël Terblanché

THE founding President of Namibia, Dr. Sam Nujoma, during a mini rally in Kuisebmond, introduced the Swapo Party candidate for the Walvis Bay urban constituency by-election that will take place on 15 January 2020.

Sirie Topulathana will represent Swapo in the by-election for a new constituency councillor.

While delivering the keynote address at the rally in the Kuisebmond Stadium, Dr. Nujoma introduced the young female candidate and said she represents the future of the party. The Founding Father urged her to be a servant of the people and to work hard to attain her goals as a leader.

The Swapo candidate in her manifesto set out to address the housing backlog that exists in Walvis Bay, to do more for the development of youth and women as well as the development of the small and medium enterprise sector. Topulathana stated in her manifesto that she will also focus on social welfare and vulnerable groups, the improvement of education and training as well as the improvement of healthcare.

Pictured: The Founding President of Namibia, Dr. Sam Nujoma introduced the Swapo Party candidate in the Walvis Bay urban by-election, Sirie Topulathana during a mini rally in the Kusiebmond Stadium. – Photos: Niël Terblanché