Founding President addresses rally in Kuisebmond

Niël Terblanché
THE founding President of Namibia, Dr. Sam Nujoma, during a mini rally in Kuisebmond, introduced the Swapo Party candidate for the Walvis Bay urban constituency by-election that will take place on 15 January 2020.
Sirie Topulathana will represent Swapo in the by-election for a new constituency councillor.
While delivering the keynote address at the rally in the Kuisebmond Stadium, Dr. Nujoma introduced the young female candidate and said she represents the future of the party. The Founding Father urged her to be a servant of the people and to work hard to attain her goals as a leader.
The Swapo candidate in her manifesto set out to address the housing backlog that exists in Walvis Bay, to do more for the development of youth and women as well as the development of the small and medium enterprise sector. Topulathana stated in her manifesto that she will also focus on social welfare and vulnerable groups, the improvement of education and training as well as the improvement of healthcare.
In his keynote address, Dr. Nujoma urged the electorate to vote for the Swapo candidate in order for the party to deliver on its election promises.
Dr. Nujoma said he supports the drive to reinstate fishermen who lost their jobs and that fishing quotas will be allocated and distributed fairly.
The Founding President urged the Topulathana to focus on the development of Walvis Bay into the logistics hub of choice for the member countries of the Southern African Development Community.
Dr. Nujoma was of the opinion that once Walvis Bay reaches its goal that the town would make huge contributions to the national economy and the socio-economic development of all Namibians.
Sirie Topulathana will contest in the Walvis Bay urban constituency by-elections against Richard Hoaeb of the Popular Democratic Movement Jason Kenneth Iilonga – an independent candidate – and Knowledge Nduge Ipinge – also an independent candidate.
The by-elections in the Walvis Bay urban constituency and three other constituencies were set in motion by the resignation of councillors during October last year, as was required of them by articles 46 and 47 of the Namibian Constitution.
The incoming councillors will only be in office until November when the regional and local authority elections will take place.